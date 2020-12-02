Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud



[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday (December 1) the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

