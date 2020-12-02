Global  
 

Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigationAttorney General William Barr has given extra protection to the prosecutor he appointed to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, granting him authority to complete the work without being easily fired. Mr Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday he...
