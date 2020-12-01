Atlético concedes late to draw 1-1 with Bayern Munich in CL
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid failed to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s weakened squad on Tuesday, conceding a late penalty in a 1-1 draw and squandering a chance to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League in advance. Atlético was held against the depleted defending champions, which equalized with Thomas Müller's penalty kick in the 86th minute after João Félix had put Atlético ahead in the first half. “We are upset because we let a very important victory slip away,” Atlético’s Marcos Llorente said. “We fought hard and played well the entire match...
