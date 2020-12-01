Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlético concedes late to draw 1-1 with Bayern Munich in CL

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Atlético concedes late to draw 1-1 with Bayern Munich in CLMADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid failed to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s weakened squad on Tuesday, conceding a late penalty in a 1-1 draw and squandering a chance to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League in advance. Atlético was held against the depleted defending champions, which equalized with Thomas Müller's penalty kick in the 86th minute after João Félix had put Atlético ahead in the first half. “We are upset because we let a very important victory slip away,” Atlético’s Marcos Llorente said. “We fought hard and played well the entire match...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures [Video]

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:09Published

Football: Atletico beat Valencia to move level with leaders Sociedad

 VALENCIA (AFP) - Atletico Madrid moved level with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad on Saturday (Nov 28) after edging a tight contest at Valencia 1-0 that extends..
WorldNews
Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:39Published

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Lewandowski hits 15th goal of season as Bayern stay top

 Robert Lewandowski claimed his 15th goal this season in all competitions as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-1 win at Stuttgart on..
WorldNews

Bayern reach knockout stage with 3-1 win over Salzburg

 Defending champions Bayern Munich booked their berth in the UEFA Champions League last 16 after beating Salzburg 3-1 in Group A on Wednesday. Salzburg started..
WorldNews
FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February [Video]

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE FROM QATAR / LIVERPOOL WITH CLUB WORLD CUP TROPHY / BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING SHOWS: ZURICH SWITZERLAND (FILE) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF FIFA SIGN 2. FIFA FLAGS DOHA,

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:17Published

Madrid Madrid Capital of Spain

Real Madrid's CL hopes damaged with 2-0 loss to Shakhtar

 KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing..
WorldNews
Residents of Cañada Real, one of Europe's poorest neighbourhoods, living without electricity [Video]

Residents of Cañada Real, one of Europe's poorest neighbourhoods, living without electricity

Cañada Real on the southern edge of Madrid is one of Europe's poorest neighbourhoods and its inhabitants have had no electricity since October 2.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:04Published

Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun Liverpool

 Real Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season’s Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Eden Hazard converted a..
WorldNews

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Post-match press conference with Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola following their 0-0 draw with Porto in the ChampionsLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

'One of biggest Champions League nights' - Klopp hails depleted Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's victory over Ajax feels like "one of the biggest Champions League nights" since he took charge in 2015.
BBC News

'Most important, most difficult, most exceptional win' - Klopp hails depleted Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's victory over Ajax feels like "one of the biggest Champions League nights" since he took charge in 2015.
BBC News

Champions League: Man City frustrated in Porto stalemate

 Porto: Porto qualified for the Champions League last 16 and Manchester City sealed first place in Group C after Agustin Marchesin’s superb display for the..
WorldNews

Thomas Müller Thomas Müller German association football player


Marcos Llorente Marcos Llorente Spanish footballer


João Félix João Félix Portuguese association football player

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow [Video]

Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:08Published
Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance [Video]

Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:12Published
Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting [Video]

Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE OF BAYERN MUNICH INTRODUCING NEW PLAYERS: DEFENDER BOUNA SARR AND STRIKER ERIC MAXIM CHOUPA-MOTIN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 12, 2020)

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

CL: Porto reach last 16, Manchester City top group after stalemate

 Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's "incredible personality" after they sealed first place in Champions League Group C with a 0-0 draw against Porto that...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24

News24.com | Liverpool advance in Champions League, Real Madrid defeat heaps pressure on Zidane

 Curtis Jones sent a depleted Liverpool through to the Champions League last 16, while Zinedine Zidane dismissed suggestions he might walk away from Real Madrid.
News24 Also reported by •Football.londontalkSPORTWorldNews

'One of biggest Champions League nights' - Klopp hails depleted Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's victory over Ajax feels like "one of the biggest Champions League nights" since he took charge in 2015.
BBC News Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star