Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reportedly choosing Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reportedly choosing Tina Flournoy as her chief of staffThe Georgetown Law graduate who also served as chief of staff to President Clinton will join at least two other Black women who are set to hold senior roles in Harris’ office. Earlier this week President-elect Joe Biden made headlines when he announced that he had hired an all-female senior communications team. Now it’s being reported that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is furthering this unprecedented pro-woman administration with her eyes set on Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff. Currently, Flournoy is...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Kamala's Chief of Staff pick

Kamala's Chief of Staff pick 01:53

 Kamala Harris has chosen Tina Flournoy as her Chief of Staff.

