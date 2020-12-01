Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reportedly choosing Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff
The Georgetown Law graduate who also served as chief of staff to President Clinton will join at least two other Black women who are set to hold senior roles in Harris’ office. Earlier this week President-elect Joe Biden made headlines when he announced that he had hired an all-female senior communications team. Now it’s being reported that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is furthering this unprecedented pro-woman administration with her eyes set on Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff. Currently, Flournoy is...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator
Kamala Harris warns of ‘hunger crisis in America now’The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local): 1:55 p.m. The committee raising money for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will take..
WorldNews
Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Biden and Harris finally get access to daily intelligence briefingJoe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been given the same daily intelligence briefing President Donald Trump gets, belatedly beginning the..
WorldNews
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversaryBiden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.
DNA
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
What Biden can do to "reverse the trajectory" on climate changeIf President-elect Joe Biden has his way, the tide is about to turn on climate policy. But how much could he really do without Senate support?
CBS News
What can Biden do on climate change if Republicans keep Senate majority?President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to address climate change as soon as he takes office. But how much will he be able to actually do if the Georgia..
CBS News
Barr Makes Durham a Special Counsel in a Bid to Entrench Scrutiny of the Russia InquiryThe move would leave the investigation into the Trump-Russia inquiry open when the Biden administration takes over.
NYTimes.com
Trump travel ban: 'I might finally see my sons again'A lorry driver who has never lived with his sons is waiting for Joe Biden to reverse Trump's travel ban.
BBC News
‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24Published
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Georgetown University Law Center Law school of Georgetown University
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources