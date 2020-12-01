Global  
 

Mary Trump to release new book on ‘America’s national trauma’

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Mary Trump to release new book on ‘America’s national trauma’Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump will follow her bestselling exposé of her dysfunctional family life with a new book on “America’s national trauma”, her publisher has announced. ...
Mary L. Trump American psychologist, businessperson, and author

Trump's niece: Pres. 'cruel and traitorous'

 President Trump's estranged niece, says his insistence that he won the 2020 election is borne of his belief that he always deserves to win and "cheat and steal"..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The US government will let TikTok run out the clock and ‘overlook’ its own deadline

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration won’t enforce its own deadline for ByteDance to sell or spin out video-sharing..
The Verge

Federal judge orders restoration of DACA program

 A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to fully restore an Obama-era initiative that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as..
CBS News

Flaws in Census Count Imperil Trump Plan to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants

 More problems arise as the Census Bureau rushes to compile information needed for apportionment before Mr. Trump leaves office.
NYTimes.com

Trump orders most US troops to withdraw from Somalia

 The move continues a post-election push by Mr. Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad.
CBS News

A Gathering Political Storm Hits Georgia, With Trump on the Way

 With two crucial Senate seats up for grabs, Mike Pence and Barack Obama joined the fray in support of their party’s candidates, and President Trump is headed..
NYTimes.com

Trumps light National Christmas Tree [Video]

Trumps light National Christmas Tree

During the 98th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Trump wished Americans a merry Christmas before first lady Melania Trump pushed a button to illuminate the tree.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting [Video]

COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting

In a video released Thursay of the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump thanked all those who helped develop a coronavirus vaccine, describing it as a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day [Video]

3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day

On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records. 3,100 Americans died, a new high. Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000. The US is still..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Realigning America’s Grand Strategy: Biden Will Have His Hands Full – Analysis

Realigning America’s Grand Strategy: Biden Will Have His Hands Full – Analysis Having set an ambitious agenda to reinvigorate US global leadership by pursuing a proactive grand strategy, US President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., will,...
Eurasia Review

Come February, Will Trump-Linked Lobby Firms Be Shown The Door? – Analysis

 By Todd Prince* (RFE/RL) -- Several months after President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, SMW Partners was hired to lobby the White House on...
Eurasia Review

Not All 74 Million Trump Voters Can Be Racists – OpEd

Not All 74 Million Trump Voters Can Be Racists – OpEd By Nikolaos Gavalakis* Donald Trump will have to leave the White House in January. Although there will be a few skirmishes in the US courts in the coming...
Eurasia Review