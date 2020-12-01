Global  
 

Joe Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Joe Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretaryCHICAGO — President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a substantial and somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics, to serve as...
 Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel is reportedly in the running for Transportation Secretary under President-elect Joe Biden. The choice is causing controversy among Democrats.

