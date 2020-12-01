Joe Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary
CHICAGO — President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a substantial and somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics, to serve as...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
What Biden can do to "reverse the trajectory" on climate changeIf President-elect Joe Biden has his way, the tide is about to turn on climate policy. But how much could he really do without Senate support?
CBS News
What can Biden do on climate change if Republicans keep Senate majority?President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to address climate change as soon as he takes office. But how much will he be able to actually do if the Georgia..
CBS News
Barr Makes Durham a Special Counsel in a Bid to Entrench Scrutiny of the Russia InquiryThe move would leave the investigation into the Trump-Russia inquiry open when the Biden administration takes over.
NYTimes.com
Trump travel ban: 'I might finally see my sons again'A lorry driver who has never lived with his sons is waiting for Joe Biden to reverse Trump's travel ban.
BBC News
‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24Published
Rahm Emanuel American politician, investment banker, and White House Chief of Staff
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Why did the penguins go to the cinema?These birds from a Chicago aquarium go on regular trips to unusual places. There's a good reason for it.
BBC News
"We exploded the curve": How a Chicago jail slashed its COVID-19 casesWith more than 5,000 inmates, Chicago's Cook County jail was once one of the worst coronavirus hotspots in the country. Before the state of Illinois grappled..
CBS News
Doctor warns Thanksgiving travelers may have false sense of security with negative coronavirus testMillions stuck with their Thanksgiving plans despite a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for travelers to just stay home because of the..
CBS News
ShowBiz Minute: Maradona, Depp, LemursTributes are paid to Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona who has died aged 60; UK judge refuses Johnny Depp permission to appeal libel ruling; Ring-tailed..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37Published
Fact check: Politicians on both sides of the aisle have flouted COVID-19 guidelinesThe claim that Democrats are hypocrites in calling for tough COVID-19 restrictions then acting contrary to those rules lacks context.
USATODAY.com
Mnuchin defends shut down of Fed emergency loan programsWASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending his decision to close down a number of emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when..
WorldNews
A Senate insider has a dark warning about Mitch McConnellDemocrat Adam Jentleson can recite chapter and verse...
WorldNews
Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffsPresident Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources