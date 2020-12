You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine



Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination



BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago