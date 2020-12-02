Global  
 

UK becomes first country to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

euronews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that the country is the first to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Matt Sczesny receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Matt Sczesny receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot 01:07

 WPTV was there as reporter Matt Sczesny received his first shot as part of the COVID-19 vaccine trials in Palm Beach County.

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’ [Video]

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:04Published
CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru [Video]

CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Piers Morgan offers to take Pfizer vaccine live on GMB

Piers Morgan offers to take Pfizer vaccine live on GMB The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start next week
Tamworth Herald

Vaccine approval is a historic moment for the UK

Vaccine approval is a historic moment for the UK This is an historic moment. The beginning of the end of the pandemic. And it starts here in the UK, the first country to licence a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sky News

UK set for Covid-19 vaccinations from ‘next week’ after regulatory approval

 The UK has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine following large-scale clinical trials and is set to make the shot from BioNTech and Pfizer...
bizjournals