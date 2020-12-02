Global  
 

UN, Ethiopia sign deal for humanitarian access to Tigray

Hindu Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
This will allow the first aid to the region of 6 million people that has been cut off during fighting that began a month ago between the federal and Tigray regional governments
