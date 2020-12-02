Global  
 

California boat captain indicted on manslaughter charges for 2019 fire that killed 34 people aboard Conception

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Conception Captain Jerry Boylan caused 34 deaths "by his misconduct, negligence, and inattention to his duties," according to the indictment
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Scuba Boat Captain Charged With Manslaughter For 2019 Dive Boat Fire

Scuba Boat Captain Charged With Manslaughter For 2019 Dive Boat Fire 00:18

 The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges.

Related videos from verified sources

Dive Boat Captain Charged With 34 Counts Of Seaman's Manslaughter [Video]

Dive Boat Captain Charged With 34 Counts Of Seaman's Manslaughter

According to the indictment, 67-year-old Jerry Nehl Boylan, of Santa Barbara, "was responsible for the safety and the security of the vessel, its crew and its passengers," as the captain and master of..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:40Published
Conception Dive Boat Captain Charged With 34 Counts Of Seaman's Manslaughter [Video]

Conception Dive Boat Captain Charged With 34 Counts Of Seaman's Manslaughter

The captain of the P/V Conception, a Santa Barbara-based dive boat that caught fire last year off the coast of Santa Barbara, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on 34 counts of seaman's..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:28Published

