Juice Wrld posthumous single drops on what would have been his 22nd birthday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
A new posthumous single from Juice Wrld, who died almost exactly a year ago, dropped on what would have been the late rapper's 22nd birthday.
Juice Wrld Juice Wrld American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Illinois

