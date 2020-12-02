Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir David Attenborough: "Our lives depend" on climate change fight

BBC News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Sir David Attenborough discusses the climate crisis with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Sir David Attenborough:

Sir David Attenborough: "Our lives depend on this" 03:15

 Sir David Attenborough discusses the climate crisis with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Attenborough David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist

Rupert Grint grabs Instagram record after racking up one million followers in four hours [Video]

Rupert Grint grabs Instagram record after racking up one million followers in four hours

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has broken Sir David Attenborough's Instagram record after reaching a million followers in just over four hours.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund [Video]

Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund

Prince William has teamed up with broadcasting legend David Attenborough to launch a £50 million pound Earthshot prize fund for those who invent solutions to environmental problems.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

António Guterres António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet" [Video]

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet"

Antonio Guterres called on humanity to end 'war on nature' in a landmark speech

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published
UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature [Video]

UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature

UN Secretary-General António Guterres made the statements on December 2nd during a speech about the state of the planet.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
U.N. says 2020 likely second hottest year [Video]

U.N. says 2020 likely second hottest year

This year is on track to be the second hottest on record, behind 2016, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Covid-19 could push number of people living in extreme poverty to over 1 billion by 2030: UN

 An additional 207 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the severe long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total..
IndiaTimes

People have right to protest peacefully: UN spokesperson on farmers' protest

 Stephane Dujarric said that Indian farmers have the right to demonstrate peacefully and authorities should let them do so.
DNA

Covid 19 coronavirus: UN health chief - 'Can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic'

 The UN health chief declared Friday (Saturday NZT) that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the..
New Zealand Herald

France security law incompatible with human rights, say UN experts

 UN experts have urged France to completely revise a proposed new security law , deeming it “incompatible” with international law and human rights. Five..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Cat is utterly engrossed in watching David Attenborough documentary with her dad [Video]

Cat is utterly engrossed in watching David Attenborough documentary with her dad

This cat loves watching TV with her dad, her favourite is animal documentaries.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17. Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
How we could change the planet's climate future | David Wallace-Wells [Video]

How we could change the planet's climate future | David Wallace-Wells

The climate crisis is too vast and complicated to solve with a silver bullet, says author David Wallace-Wells. What we need is a shift in how we live. Follow along as he lays out some of the dramatic..

Credit: TED     Duration: 11:21Published