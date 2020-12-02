Global  
 

Social media platform WeChat blocks Scott Morrison's message to Chinese citizens

SBS Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's WeChat message, which had been seen by at least 57,000 users, has been taken down by the Chinese social media platform.
 The tweet sparked outrage from Australia PM Scott Morrison, who called on Twitter to remove it from its platform.

