Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alberta asks federal government, Red Cross for field hospitals as COVID spreads

CBC.ca Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Alberta has asked Ottawa and the Red Cross to supply field hospitals to help offset the strain COVID-19 is having on the health-care system, according to a federal source with direct knowledge of the situation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: COVID 19 Hasn't Stopped Red Cross Response

COVID 19 Hasn't Stopped Red Cross Response 02:18

 The pandemic creates challenges, but the Red Cross continues to respond to disasters to help those in need. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals [Video]

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Monday about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in New York. . According to Cuomo,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
COVID-19 Has Not Stopped Red Cross' Mission [Video]

COVID-19 Has Not Stopped Red Cross' Mission

Despite the pandemic, the Red Cross is responding to disasters and meeting the needs of the community. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published
Report: HHS's COVID-19 Data For Availability Of Beds, Meds, PPE Varies Wildly [Video]

Report: HHS's COVID-19 Data For Availability Of Beds, Meds, PPE Varies Wildly

When COVID-19 reached the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection tracked data related to its spread. However, President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force wrested control from the CDC,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published