Alberta asks federal government, Red Cross for field hospitals as COVID spreads

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals



New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Monday about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in New York. . According to Cuomo,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago COVID-19 Has Not Stopped Red Cross' Mission



Despite the pandemic, the Red Cross is responding to disasters and meeting the needs of the community. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago Report: HHS's COVID-19 Data For Availability Of Beds, Meds, PPE Varies Wildly



When COVID-19 reached the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection tracked data related to its spread. However, President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force wrested control from the CDC,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49 Published 3 days ago