Former Astronaut Kelly Sworn In as US Senator

VOA News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Democrat won special election, will fill seat from Arizona for two years
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in

Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in 05:18

 Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was sworn in as a U.S. senator on Wednesday afternoon.

