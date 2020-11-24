Former Astronaut Kelly Sworn In as US Senator

Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue



On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month. Other.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 12 hours ago

Mark Kelly To Be Sworn In Wednesday



On Wednesday, former astronaut Mark Kelly will be sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. According to CNN, Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election by more than 78,000.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 3 days ago