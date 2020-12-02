Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, Who Struggled to Transform France, Dies at 94
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
As a conservative president and a descendant of nobility, he sought to make government more responsive to the people but was thwarted by an economic slowdown, demographic shifts and an imperious bearing. He died of Covid-19.
As a conservative president and a descendant of nobility, he sought to make government more responsive to the people but was thwarted by an economic slowdown, demographic shifts and an imperious bearing. He died of Covid-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources