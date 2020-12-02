Global  
 

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, Who Struggled to Transform France, Dies at 94

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
As a conservative president and a descendant of nobility, he sought to make government more responsive to the people but was thwarted by an economic slowdown, demographic shifts and an imperious bearing. He died of Covid-19.
News video: France: Protesters clash with police over new security law

France: Protesters clash with police over new security law 01:55

 Tens of thousands demonstrate nationwide against security legislation that would restrict sharing images of police.

