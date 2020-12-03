Global  
 

Lebanon: World leaders demand Beirut reforms at aid conference

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The UN and France have said an emergency aid fund will be set up to help Lebanon cope with reconstruction after the Beirut port blast. However, long-term economic support depends on forming a viable new government.
