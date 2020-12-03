Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Young couple and newborn daughter killed in suspicious Point Cook fire

The Age Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A young couple and their three-week-old daughter have been identified as the victims of a suspicious fire that engulfed their Point Cook Home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dog owners reunited with their pet pooch six years after she was stolen [Video]

Dog owners reunited with their pet pooch six years after she was stolen

This video shows the moment two delighted dog owners were reunited with their pet pooch Bonnie -- who was stolen six years ago.Simon Hall, 50, and his wife Caroline, 48, had their dog stolen in May..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Woman arrested after couple, newborn daughter die in Point Cook fire

 A 46-year-old woman, who police say was known to one of the occupants of the house, was arrested on Thursday morning in Airport West. 
The Age