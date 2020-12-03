Young couple and newborn daughter killed in suspicious Point Cook fire
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A young couple and their three-week-old daughter have been identified as the victims of a suspicious fire that engulfed their Point Cook Home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
