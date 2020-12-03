More generous grades, crib sheets and fewer topics: New rules for exams in England

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What are the new lockdown rules?



Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07 Published on November 6, 2020 UK Coronavirus: What Are the Rules for England’s New Lockdown?



UK Coronavirus: What Are the Rules for England’s New Lockdown? Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:12 Published on November 2, 2020 What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?



Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07 Published on November 1, 2020