More generous grades, crib sheets and fewer topics: New rules for exams in England
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () GCSE and A-level students in England will be given more generous grades and a chance to preview exam topics, in a new package of measures announced by the Education Secretary aimed at making assessments "as fair as possible".
Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The..
