More generous grades, crib sheets and fewer topics: New rules for exams in England

Sky News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
More generous grades, crib sheets and fewer topics: New rules for exams in EnglandGCSE and A-level students in England will be given more generous grades and a chance to preview exam topics, in a new package of measures announced by the Education Secretary aimed at making assessments "as fair as possible".
