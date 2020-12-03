Global  
 

WA could delay reopening borders after NSW hotel quarantine worker tested positive for coronavirus

SBS Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The new infection, announced by Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday, ends the state's streak of no locally acquired coronavirus cases.
