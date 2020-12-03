Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sleigh it
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting looked different this year with no audience due to the pandemic, but it was far from a silent night.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
