Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sleigh it

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting looked different this year with no audience due to the pandemic, but it was far from a silent night.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City Night

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City Night

 The lights didn't stay on for long, but will be on every day through the new year from 6 a.m. until midnight. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the annual tradition, which was a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Coronavirus vaccine, Georgia recount, Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: 5 things to know Wednesday

 A breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine announcement, Georgia's second recount ends and more things to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Kicking off the holiday season: How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

 NBC's annual special "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which features the tree lighting," will be aired live on Wednesday night.
USATODAY.com

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on viewing this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

 At a press conference Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined some of the COVID-19 safety measures in place to avoid crowds at this year's..
CBS News

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on crowd control for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says tickets will be required to visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year to help prevent crowds amid the..
CBS News

Kelly Clarkson really worried for her kids amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson really worried for her kids amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is terrified about the damage her increasingly nasty split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is doing to the former couple's kids.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids [Video]

Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Barack Obama wishes he'd awarded Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom [Video]

Barack Obama wishes he'd awarded Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former U.S. leader Barack Obama regrets not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in office, because she "deserves" the prestigious honour for all her humanitarian work.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Obama says it was a 'screw up' not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

 During a segment last week on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the host quizzed his guest on why Parton didn't receive the honor under his watch.
USATODAY.com

Dolly Parton is bringing 'a little light into the darkness' this Christmas

 Dolly Parton on holiday traditions, why it's hard to write a Christmas song and her new book, 'Songteller.'
USATODAY.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Goes TV-Only [Video]

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Goes TV-Only

Because of COVID, the ceremony and public viewing are a lot different this year. The closest you’re going to be able to get to the tree Wednesday is probably the distance to your television. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Be Different This Year — Here's How [Video]

Visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Be Different This Year — Here's How

Planning ahead may be required.

Credit: Travel & Leisure
Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Tonight [Video]

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Tonight

The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be held tonight, but this year the ceremony is closed to the public.

Credit: CBS 2 New York

