News Corp editors claim Rudd and Turnbull 'exploited' Murdoch papers during political ascent
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Newsroom leaders at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp have accused former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd of being opportunistic hypocrites in an all staff meeting.
Newsroom leaders at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp have accused former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd of being opportunistic hypocrites in an all staff meeting.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources