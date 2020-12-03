Global  
 

News Corp editors claim Rudd and Turnbull 'exploited' Murdoch papers during political ascent

The Age Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Newsroom leaders at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp have accused former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd of being opportunistic hypocrites in an all staff meeting.
