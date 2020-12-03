Global  
 

No.1 pick contender Thilthorpe allays concerns over groin issues

The Age Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
No.1 draft pick contender Riley Thilthorpe insists fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to his groin issues and says there will be both pros and cons if he is selected by his hometown club, Adelaide.
