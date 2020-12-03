No.1 pick contender Thilthorpe allays concerns over groin issues
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
No.1 draft pick contender Riley Thilthorpe insists fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to his groin issues and says there will be both pros and cons if he is selected by his hometown club, Adelaide.
No.1 draft pick contender Riley Thilthorpe insists fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to his groin issues and says there will be both pros and cons if he is selected by his hometown club, Adelaide.
|
|
You Might Like