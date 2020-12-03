Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN, Ethiopia sign deal for aid access to embattled Tigray

euronews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
This will allow the first food, medicines and other aid into the region of 6 million people that has seen rising hunger during the fighting between the federal and Tigray regional governments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopia refugees: Aid arrives in camps along Sudan's border [Video]

Ethiopia refugees: Aid arrives in camps along Sudan's border

In Sudan, thousands of refugees who were forced to flee fighting in Ethiopia are getting their first meals in days as aid is starting to arrive at refugees camps.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

UN, Ethiopia sign deal for humanitarian access to Tigray

 This will allow the first aid to the region of 6 million people that has been cut off during fighting that began a month ago between the federal and Tigray...
Hindu

Ethiopia, U.N. Reach Deal To Allow 'Unimpeded' Access For Aid Groups In Tigray

 The United Nations' humanitarian agency announced the agreement Wednesday. Since fighting began in the disputed region roughly a month ago, tens of thousands of...
NPR