Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country sticking to a March timetable to start vaccinations. Read full story ......
