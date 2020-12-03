Global  
 

Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021

Thursday, 3 December 2020
Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country sticking to a March timetable to start vaccinations. Read full story ......
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: COVID Vaccine Rollout Could Be 'Most Complex Immunization Effort' In History

COVID Vaccine Rollout Could Be 'Most Complex Immunization Effort' In History 02:13

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Initial vaccine distribution will cover fraction of health care workers

 Pfizer's first tranche of vaccines will be delivered on December 15.
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump 'livid' that US was not first country to approve Pfizer jab

 President Donald Trump summoned the head of the United States vaccine regulator to the White House amid frustration that America had not moved faster with..
New Zealand Herald

U.K. approves Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

 The U.K. has become the first country to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, with mass immunizations expected to begin next week. Charlie D'Agata has details.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: CDC director warns of 450K deaths by February; California again breaks daily case record; 48 NBA players test positive

 NBA says 48 players have tested positive for virus. Hawaii couple arrested for traveling after positive COVID test. 273K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
 
USATODAY.com
Second COVID-19 wave sweeps Brazil, overwhelming hospitals [Video]

Second COVID-19 wave sweeps Brazil, overwhelming hospitals

Hospitals in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are filling fast, as cases and deaths rise again

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:15Published

WA border reopening at risk after NSW case

 Western Australia could delay reopening its borders to NSW and Victoria after a Sydney hotel quarantine worker was infected with COVID-19.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Quarantine worker tests positive in NSW bringing virus-free streak to an end

 NSW's virus-free streak has come to an end after a quarantine worker tested positive to Covid-19 after working across two Sydney hotels, one of which housed..
New Zealand Herald

Australia v India: Hardik Pandya helps tourists end ODI series with win

 India end their one-day series in Australia with a 13-run win in Canberra, while Sydney is given go-ahead for 100% capacity for third Twenty20 match.
BBC News

Sydney storm sets bell tower ablaze and cuts power to thousands

 Lightning sparks a fire in a heritage building as damaging winds cut power to 20,000 homes.
BBC News

Vaccine could have 'large impact' quickly- Pfizer CEO [Video]

Vaccine could have 'large impact' quickly- Pfizer CEO

Pfizer Inc's CEO, Albert Bourla, said on Wednesday he was confident that by the end of 2021 there would be more vaccine doses than required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Expected In New York On Dec. 15 [Video]

Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Expected In New York On Dec. 15

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will arrive in just two weeks, with additional doses by the end of the month. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published
UK becomes first country to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

UK becomes first country to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that the country is the first to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:52Published

Thousands in Sydney asked to self-isolate as virus 'elimination' pushed to 2021

 A worker at a Sydney quarantine hotel tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, ending a 26-day streak of no local cases.
The Age

Opera House takes legal action over China group's use of sails in logo

 The Sydney Opera House wants to stop a Chinese organisation registering a trademark that includes a depiction of the landmark's iconic sails.
The Age