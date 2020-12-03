Global  
 

Rockets send Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall in swap of all-star guards

WorldNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Rockets send Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall in swap of all-star guardsThe Houston Rockets made a blockbuster deal on Wednesday night, trading disgruntled Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall in an exchange of all-star point guards, the Wizards announced. ......
Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall in blockbuster deal

 Just three weeks before the 2020-21 season begins, the Wizards and Rockets swung a major trade of All-Star guards with huge contracts.
USATODAY.com

NBA free agency: Winners and losers include the Lakers, Suns, Rockets and Bucks

 Gordon Hayward and Fred VanVleet were among the winners along with a few NBA teams who made moves to improve rosters immediately as free agency began.
USATODAY.com

