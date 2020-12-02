Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies after contracting Covid-19
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who served as France's president from 1974 to 1981, died on Wednesday in his family home. Elysee Palace confirmed the news, according to Reuters. The foundation in his name confirmed in a tweet that Giscard d'Estaing died after contracting...
Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who served as France's president from 1974 to 1981, died on Wednesday in his family home. Elysee Palace confirmed the news, according to Reuters. The foundation in his name confirmed in a tweet that Giscard d'Estaing died after contracting...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Valéry Giscard d'Estaing
Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Obituary: Valéry Giscard D'EstaingThe former president of France, who has died aged 94, was a force for greater European integration.
BBC News
Élysée Palace
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources