Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies after contracting Covid-19

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies after contracting Covid-19Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who served as France's president from 1974 to 1981, died on Wednesday in his family home. Elysee Palace confirmed the news, according to Reuters. The foundation in his name confirmed in a tweet that Giscard d'Estaing died after contracting...
Giscard remembered as a leader who modernised France and was a champion of European integration.

Obituary: Valéry Giscard D'Estaing

 The former president of France, who has died aged 94, was a force for greater European integration.
