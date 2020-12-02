Global  
 

Australian Open set in February; players to train in quarantine

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Australian Open set in February; players to train in quarantineMelbourne—The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper reported, as negotiations on players’ arrival and quarantine in Melbourne continued on Wednesday. International players would be allowed by the Victoria state government to arrive from January 15-17, according to detailed plans...
