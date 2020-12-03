Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bairstow set for England Test recall after pulling out of Big Bash

BBC News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Batsman Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the England Test squad for January's proposed tour of Sri Lanka after withdrawing from the Big Bash League.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jonny Bairstow Jonny Bairstow English cricketer

England: Jonny Bairstow set for Test recall in Sri Lanka

 Batsman Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the England Test squad for January's proposed tour of Sri Lanka after withdrawing from the Big Bash League.
BBC News

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

Andrew Flintoff: Former England all-rounder discusses mental health with Eddie Hearn

 Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff discusses mental health with friend and sports promoter Eddie Hearn on the No Passion, No Point podcast.
BBC News

South Africa v England: Tourists' 'unconfirmed' coronavirus cases declared false

 Two members of England's touring party who gave "unconfirmed positive" coronavirus tests will return to the UK after testing and analysis shows they are not..
BBC News
England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears [Video]

England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears

England’s ODI series against South Africa postponed amid concerns over the mental and physical health of the players surrounding COVID-19

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:36Published

Big Bash League Big Bash League Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league

England's Banton withdraws from BBL after struggles with living in bio-bubbles

 England batsman Tom Banton withdraws from the Big Bash League, saying living in bio-secure bubbles has been "harder than I thought".
BBC News

Tom Banton withdraws from Brisbane Heat team for Big Bash League over bio-bubble fatigue

 England batsman Tom Banton withdraws from the Big Bash League, saying living in bio-secure bubbles has been "harder than I thought".
BBC News

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

England tour of Sri Lanka rescheduled for January

 England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka, cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in March, is rearranged for January.
BBC News
Sri Lanka Muslims refuse to claim cremated COVID-19 relatives [Video]

Sri Lanka Muslims refuse to claim cremated COVID-19 relatives

Why some Muslims in Sri Lanka are refusing to collect the remains of their loved ones who died of COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:22Published
Cyclone Burevi updates: Holiday in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram airport shut [Video]

Cyclone Burevi updates: Holiday in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram airport shut

Cyclone Burevi may make landfall across the southern districts of Kerala on Friday. IMD has issued an alert and a cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram suspended flight operations at the airport for eight hours. Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and would cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday. Cyclonic storm Burevi crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Kerala govt has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday. Holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. As per the state govt, more than 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with armed forces, Coast Guard, NDRF, DGP and chief secretary. Flight services at Madurai airport have also been suspended till 12pm, while Tuticorin airport will remain closed on Friday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

England: Jonny Bairstow set for Test recall in Sri Lanka

 Batsman Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the England Test squad for January's proposed tour of Sri Lanka after withdrawing from the Big Bash League.
BBC News Also reported by •News24BBC Sport

England, Sri Lanka to lock horn in two-match Test series from January

 England and Sri Lanka will be locking horns in a two-match Test series from January 14 next year, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday.
DNA

England’s tour of Sri Lanka rearranged for January, Tests to be played in Galle
Indian Express