IBM detects hacking ploy to target COVID vaccine supply

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Researchers from technology giant IBM say hackers have tried to collect information on the global initiative for distributing coronavirus vaccine to developing countries. They said a nation state appeared to be involved.
