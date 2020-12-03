IBM detects hacking ploy to target COVID vaccine supply
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Researchers from technology giant IBM say hackers have tried to collect information on the global initiative for distributing coronavirus vaccine to developing countries. They said a nation state appeared to be involved.
