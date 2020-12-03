Global  
 

Canada-U.S. border rules: Why some travellers get to cross while others are shut out

CBC.ca Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Although Canada and the U.S. mutually agreed to close their shared border to non-essential travel, they each crafted their own policies. That has sparked some confusion and frustration, as the rules vary — depending on which country you're entering.
