David Beckham: Star appears as old man in new malaria campaign

BBC News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
David Beckham: Star appears as old man in new malaria campaignFootball legend David Beckham appears as an old man in a new anti-malaria campaign. He says the cause is 'close to his heart' because it affects millions of children around the world.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Digitally aged David Beckham appears in malaria campaign video

Digitally aged David Beckham appears in malaria campaign video 01:00

 David Beckham has appeared as an older version of himself in a campaign videocalling for action to help prevent deaths from malaria. The technologically-altered video of the former footballer, which is meant to show him in his 70s,sees him delivering a speech hailing the defeat of our “oldest and...

