Liberals to introduce bill to enshrine UN Indigenous rights declaration into law

CBC.ca Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Liberal government will introduce legislation today that will formalize the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) in Canadian law.
