Azerbaijan Says Nearly 3,000 Troops Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the ethnic Armenians who make up most of the population reject Azerbaijani rule
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the ethnic Armenians who make up most of the population reject Azerbaijani rule
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources