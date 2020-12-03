Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azerbaijan Says Nearly 3,000 Troops Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

VOA News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the ethnic Armenians who make up most of the population reject Azerbaijani rule
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict 00:54

 Azerbaijan has announced that almost 2,800 soldiers were killed in the recent conflict involving Nagorno-Karabakh. The final number could still rise, with more than 100 troops still missing. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh

Lachin is the last of three regions around Nagorno-Karabakh handed over by Armenia to Azerbaijan under truce.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan troops enter Kalbajar [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan troops enter Kalbajar

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:48Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Displaced Agdam residents hoping to resettle [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Displaced Agdam residents hoping to resettle

Former residents of a remote region of Azerbaijan are heading home for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Azerbaijan says thousands of its troops were killed in separatist clashes

 Azerbaijani authorities disclosed for the first time details of the country’s military casualties in the recent fighting with Armenian forces over the...
Belfast Telegraph

Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its soldiers killed in Karabakh conflict

 Azerbaijan said on Thursday that 2,783 of its soldiers were killed during its conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that...
IndiaTimes

Azerbaijani Forces Enter Third District Under Nagorno-Karabakh Truce

Azerbaijani Forces Enter Third District Under Nagorno-Karabakh Truce (RFE/RL) -- Azerbaijan says its forces have entered the Lachin district, the last of three handed back by Armenia as part of a deal that ended six weeks of...
Eurasia Review