George Russell under 'no pressure' in Mercedes car for Sakhir Grand Prix

BBC News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
George Russell says he is under “no pressure” as he prepares to race Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes at this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.
News video: Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir 00:49

 Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Williams' Russell could replace Hamilton at Sakhir Grand Prix

 Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
Briton Russell could replace Hamilton for Sakhir GP

 Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
Hamilton completes Bahrain practice 'double top', Albon crashes

 MANAMA: showed no sign of easing up after securing his record-equalling seventh drivers championship when he completed a practice 'double top' for Mercedes in..
Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion LewisHamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test. The Briton secured his latesttitle win on the same circuit last weekend in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19.

