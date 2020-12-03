Global  
 

Fauci: UK vaccine approval 'much less deep' than US - but jab is 'safe'

Sky News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The White House's chief immunologist has told Sky News he believes the British approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine has been done in a "much less deep" way than would have been done in the US.
