Fauci: UK vaccine approval 'much less deep' than US - but jab is 'safe' Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The White House's chief immunologist has told Sky News he believes the British approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine has been done in a "much less deep" way than would have been done in the US. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

