Arsenal beat Rapid Vienna in front of 2,000 fans

BBC News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Arsenal give their supporters the perfect welcome back to Emirates Stadium as Rapid Vienna are outclassed in the Europa League.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber 01:00

 Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government guidelines. Fans are beingasked to avoid excessive singing and shouting and to wear face coverings...

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna: Gunners win in Europa League in front of 2,000 fans

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the return of fans to Emirates Stadium as they outclassed Rapid Vienna made it a "very special night".
BBC News

Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker to go home 'early next week' after surgery on fractured skull

 Wolves hope striker Raul Jimenez will be allowed to leave hospital "early next week" as he recovers from a fractured skull sustained at Arsenal last weekend.
BBC News

Concussion substitutes: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta backs temporary replacement calls

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says concussion substitutions in football should be considered.
BBC News

Rangers fight back twice against Standard Liege to claim last-32 place

 Rangers reach the Europa League last 32 for second successive season, with a game to spare, after fighting back twice to defeat Standard Liege.
BBC News

LASK 3-3 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho questions attitude as Spurs progress with draw

 Jose Mourinho questions the attitude of some of his players after a draw at LASK as Spurs progress to the Europa League knockout stages.
BBC News

