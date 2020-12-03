Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California fires: New blaze forces thousands to flee

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Hundreds of firefighters are battling a blaze that is threatening homes in pandemic-stricken Southern California. Power companies have cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of residents as a precaution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires [Video]

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires

Wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and left twofirefighters seriously injured in Southern California on Monday. Powerfulwinds across the state prompted power to be cut to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes [Video]

Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California [Video]

Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California

A brush fire that exploded in Orange County Monday amid peak fire conditions left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 03:11Published