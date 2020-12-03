California fires: New blaze forces thousands to flee
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Hundreds of firefighters are battling a blaze that is threatening homes in pandemic-stricken Southern California. Power companies have cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of residents as a precaution.
