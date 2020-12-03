Dan Le Batard to Leave ESPN
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Le Batard, a radio- and television-show host, had recently criticized his bosses for laying off one of his producers, and he has bashed the network’s reluctance to allow commentary on politics.
