Dan Le Batard to Leave ESPN

NYTimes.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Le Batard, a radio- and television-show host, had recently criticized his bosses for laying off one of his producers, and he has bashed the network’s reluctance to allow commentary on politics.
