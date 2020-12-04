Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israeli National Security Council Warns That Iran May Target its Facilities Abroad

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Israeli National Security Council Warns That Iran May Target its Facilities AbroadThe Israeli National Security Council is Israel’s main body for the monitoring and analysis of national security. The council operates according to instructions from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Security Council (Israel)


Target Corporation Target Corporation Retail chain in the US

Target's gift card sale returns this weekend. Here's how to save 10% off and how the promotion has changed

 Target's annual gift card sale returns for two days. Dec. 5-6, with some changes. A Target Circle account is required to get the discount this year.
USATODAY.com
Target 'bunch of criminals' around Putin with sanctions, Navalny urges Europe [Video]

Target 'bunch of criminals' around Putin with sanctions, Navalny urges Europe

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says EU measures against Russian officials will only be taken seriously when they target oligarchs with close links to the KremlinView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:05Published

Black Friday 2020 TV deals from Walmart, Best Buy and Target

 If you've been waiting all year to buy a new TV, you might want to see these Black Friday deals. 'Tis the season to upgrade your big screen.
CBS News

The best Black Friday deals to shop at Target right now

 Shop the best Black Friday 2020 deals at Target on everything from Apple AirPods to iRobot Roomba to Amazon Echo to Ninja and KitchenAid appliances.
USATODAY.com

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Netanyahu greets 316 Ethiopian immigrants as they land in Israel

 TEL AVIV: More than 300 Ethiopians landed in Israel Thursday after the government approved immigration plans for 2,000 members of their Falash Mura community,..
WorldNews

Israel lobby intimidates Rashida Tlaib

 When Democratic Majority for Israel, a lobby group, is upset by a slogan supporting freedom and equal rights for Palestinians and Jews, they now have reason to..
WorldNews

Jordan fears losing control over Muslim sites in Jerusalem

 Jordan is growing increasingly worried about reports suggesting that Israel has offered Saudi Arabia control over the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, including..
WorldNews
Israel could head to elections as ‘Netanyahu-Gantz power-sharing deal at heart of dispute’ [Video]

Israel could head to elections as ‘Netanyahu-Gantz power-sharing deal at heart of dispute’

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:16Published

Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

Israeli parliament takes step toward new national elections

 Israel took a major step toward plunging into its fourth national election in under two years on Wednesday as lawmakers — supported by Prime Minister Benjamin..
New Zealand Herald

Netanyahu, Gantz need action to back up their words – analysis

 Much has been written since the coronavirus swept upon our shores in late February about how the public’s lack of trust and confidence in the government is..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser [Video]

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser. President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter. It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers

In the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to stop the agitating farmers. Proper barricading is also being done and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces National Security Team, President Donald Trump Says He Won't Concede [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces National Security Team, President Donald Trump Says He Won't Concede

President-elect Joe Biden introduced his national security team Tuesday. His transition is moving forward while President Donald Trump says he won't concede; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

The Knesset dispersal bill will inevitably be an anticlimax - analysis

The Knesset dispersal bill will inevitably be an anticlimax - analysis Netanyahu and Gantz and their parties’ ministers will remain together in the government. The tension between the two leaders will continue.
Jerusalem Post

Who's at fault for Israel’s third coronavirus wave? - analysis

Who's at fault for Israel’s third coronavirus wave? - analysis Netanyahu “lied to all of you,” Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said Monday night in his address to the nation. He said that Israel’s leader “led...
Jerusalem Post

Israeli National Security Council Warns That Iran May Target its Facilities Abroad

Israeli National Security Council Warns That Iran May Target its Facilities Abroad The Israeli National Security Council is Israel’s main body for the monitoring and analysis of national security. The council operates according to...
WorldNews