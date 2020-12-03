Politician named Adolf Hitler Uunona wins election in Namibia
A Namibian candidate named Adolf Hitler Uunona won a regional election in the nation’s northern Oshana region by a commanding margin. Uunona denied any ideological common ground with the Nazi chancellor, telling the German newspaper Bild "That I...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Namibia Country in southern Africa
Politician named Adolf Hitler wins election in Namibia, isn't seeking world dominationA man named Adolf Hitler has won a local election in Namibia - but insists he has no plans to take over the world.Uunona Adolf Hitler, 54, was elected as a local..
New Zealand Herald
Namibia to sell 170 elephants after rise in numbers, droughtReuters, WINDHOEK Namibia has put 170 “high value” wild elephants up for sale due to drought and an increase in numbers, the Namibian Ministry of Environment..
WorldNews
Namibia: Man named after Adolf Hitler wins local electionHe usually calls himself Adolf Uunona and insists he has no plans for world domination.
BBC News
Oshana Region Region in Namibia
Bild German tabloid published by Axel Springer AG
Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:36Published
Nazi Germany Germany from 1933 to 1945 while under control of the Nazi Party
The 'Robin Hood' policemen who stole from the NazisHow did 16 policemen come to be deported from the British Isles to Nazi-occupied Europe?
BBC News
Last Nuremberg prosecutor warns next generation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Preserving the past to protect the future: Germany pledges to restore Nazi monuments in Nuremberg
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:54Published
Second World War bomb explodes in Poland
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources