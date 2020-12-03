Global  
 

Politician named Adolf Hitler Uunona wins election in Namibia

WorldNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Politician named Adolf Hitler Uunona wins election in NamibiaA Namibian candidate named Adolf Hitler Uunona won a regional election in the nation’s northern Oshana region by a commanding margin. Uunona denied any ideological common ground with the Nazi chancellor, telling the German newspaper Bild "That I...
