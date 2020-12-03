Global  
 

Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence

WorldNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidenceWASHINGTON (AP) — Three former presidents say they'd be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine publicly, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans to get inoculated against a disease that has already . Former President Barack Obama said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show" airing Thursday, “I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it.” “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science,” Obama added. That may not be possible for the foreseeable future, though. The Food and Drug Administration will consider authorizing emergency use of two vaccines made by Pfizer...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Former Presidents Pledge To Take Vaccine

Former Presidents Pledge To Take Vaccine 01:58

 Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all said they would take a coronavirus vaccine.

