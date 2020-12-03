Margaret Thatcher statue dividing her hometown
The Guardian For a small town in Lincolnshire, England, which former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher once called home, it has been an issue as divisive as Brexit: Should Grantham erect a statue commemorating the UK’s first female prime minister? It is a simple enough question, but the process of erecting a statue of the “Iron Lady,” created by sculptor Douglas Jennings, has been a long, painstaking and arduous process. The statue was rejected by Westminster City Council in central London in 2018 because councilors feared it would be a magnet for vandalism and protests. Then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, left, talks with then-French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing at...
