Margaret Thatcher statue dividing her hometown

WorldNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Margaret Thatcher statue dividing her hometownThe Guardian For a small town in Lincolnshire, England, which former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher once called home, it has been an issue as divisive as Brexit: Should Grantham erect a statue commemorating the UK’s first female prime minister? It is a simple enough question, but the process of erecting a statue of the “Iron Lady,” created by sculptor Douglas Jennings, has been a long, painstaking and arduous process. The statue was rejected by Westminster City Council in central London in 2018 because councilors feared it would be a magnet for vandalism and protests. Then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, left, talks with then-French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing at...
Margaret Thatcher statue: £100,000 unveiling event to be underwritten by council

 A council says it "fully expects" to recoup the £100,000 cost of the unveiling ceremony.
BBC News

Margaret Thatcher biographer on what "The Crown" gets right and wrong

 Actress Gillian Anderson is earning stellar reviews for her portrayal of Thatcher, reintroducing the polarizing figure and her legacy to a new generation.
CBS News

Margaret Thatcher: Legacy of the U.K.'s first female prime minister

 U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher left office three decades ago Saturday. Actress Gillian Anderson's portrayal of the controversial leader in Netflix's "The..
CBS News

WATCH: This TikToker's Margaret Thatcher impression will leave you in stitches

 While many have been binge watching the fourth season of “The Crown”, many viewers have been in awe of Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of former British prime..
WorldNews

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' [Video]

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
Who is Margaret Thatcher? [Video]

Who is Margaret Thatcher?

Margaret Thatcher was the first female prime minister in the United Kingdom. She was the leader of the Conservative Party and came to power in a general election in 1979. One of her earliest political..

Credit: Royal Box     Duration: 01:14Published
Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher [Video]

Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher

Olivia Colman has heaped praise on her 'The Crown' co-star Gillian Anderson's performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published