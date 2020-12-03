Margaret Thatcher statue dividing her hometown

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit



Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented "a strong united front" over the last few months despite "different opinions" on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on a post-Brexit trade agreement are currently taking place in Westminster. The Labour leader's comments come amid reports of a shadow cabinet split on support for the deal. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970