Margaret Thatcher statue dividing her hometown

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The Guardian For a small town in Lincolnshire , England, which former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher once called home, it has been an issue as divisive as Brexit : Should Grantham erect a statue commemorating the UK’s first female prime minister? It is a simple enough question, but the process of erecting a statue of the “Iron Lady,” created by sculptor Douglas Jennings, has been a long, painstaking and arduous process. The statue was rejected by Westminster City Council in central London in 2018 because councilors feared it would be a magnet for vandalism and protests. Then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, left, talks with then-French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing at...