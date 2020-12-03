BTS' 'Dynamite' MV most popular in Korea this year: YouTube
K-pop boy band BTS's "Dynamite" music video was the most popular in Korea in 2020 and clocked up more than 600 million views worldwide. /Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment By Dong Sun-hwa K-pop superstar BTS's "Dynamite"...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
BTS South Korean boy band
BTS with Manish Malhotra | HT Brunch
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:11Published
BTS allowed to defer military serviceSEOUL • Trailblazing South Korean boy band BTS have become the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the United States Billboard chart at No. 1, as..
WorldNews
BTS marks another milestoneBoy band hoped to keep challenging and achieve far more K-pop boy band BTS has achieved another milestone with its song "Life Goes On," the lead single from the..
WorldNews
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:32Published
YouTube and Peacock are now streaming 22 James Bond films for freeMaybe you’re feeling nostalgic for a classic James Bond film following Sean Connery’s death in late October. Or perhaps you’re simply feeling a gap given..
The Verge
YouTube hit Ryan’s World comes to RobloxImage: Ryan’s World
Ryan’s World is expanding to Roblox. The hit YouTube channel is launching its own virtual world inside the popular kids game,..
The Verge
South Korea Country in East Asia
South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at riskRead full article By Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha4 December 2020, 8:53 am·3-min read South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul By..
WorldNews
Hackers are targeting the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, IBM findsAmelia Krales
A global phishing campaign has been targeting organizations associated with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines since September 2020,..
The Verge
Major banks' home rental loans grow at record pace this yearApartment buildings in Seoul / Yonhap Major banks in South Korea saw their "jeonse" home rental loans increase at a record pace this year amid soaring jeonse..
WorldNews
Foreigners granted equal housing tax incentivesApartment complexes in Seoul. Korea Times file By Lee Kyung-min Foreigners with income earned in Korea will be able to seek greater deductions for monthly..
WorldNews
Big Hit Entertainment South Korean entertainment company
BTS label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published
Related videos from verified sources