BTS' 'Dynamite' MV most popular in Korea this year: YouTube

Thursday, 3 December 2020
BTS' 'Dynamite' MV most popular in Korea this year: YouTubeK-pop boy band BTS's "Dynamite" music video was the most popular in Korea in 2020 and clocked up more than 600 million views worldwide. /Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment By Dong Sun-hwa K-pop superstar BTS's "Dynamite"...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up charity auction

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up charity auction 01:03

 K-pop band BTS is offering up its outfits from the music video for hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills charity auction in January.

BTS with Manish Malhotra | HT Brunch [Video]

BTS with Manish Malhotra | HT Brunch

India's best-known designer shares his incredible story of success with HT Brunch as he completes 30 years in the business. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:11Published

BTS allowed to defer military service

 SEOUL • Trailblazing South Korean boy band BTS have become the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the United States Billboard chart at No. 1, as..
WorldNews

BTS marks another milestone

 Boy band hoped to keep challenging and achieve far more K-pop boy band BTS has achieved another milestone with its song "Life Goes On," the lead single from the..
WorldNews

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News [Video]

Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News

Letitia Wright faced a Twitter backlash on Thursday night after posting a link to a YouTube video questioning whether people should take any prospective COVID-19 vaccine and the safety of vaccines generally.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

YouTube and Peacock are now streaming 22 James Bond films for free

 Maybe you’re feeling nostalgic for a classic James Bond film following Sean Connery’s death in late October. Or perhaps you’re simply feeling a gap given..
The Verge

YouTube hit Ryan’s World comes to Roblox

 Image: Ryan’s World

Ryan’s World is expanding to Roblox. The hit YouTube channel is launching its own virtual world inside the popular kids game,..
The Verge

South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at risk

 Read full article By Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha4 December 2020, 8:53 am·3-min read South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul By..
WorldNews

Hackers are targeting the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, IBM finds

 Amelia Krales

A global phishing campaign has been targeting organizations associated with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines since September 2020,..
The Verge

Major banks' home rental loans grow at record pace this year

 Apartment buildings in Seoul / Yonhap Major banks in South Korea saw their "jeonse" home rental loans increase at a record pace this year amid soaring jeonse..
WorldNews

Foreigners granted equal housing tax incentives

 Apartment complexes in Seoul. Korea Times file By Lee Kyung-min Foreigners with income earned in Korea will be able to seek greater deductions for monthly..
WorldNews

BTS label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price [Video]

BTS label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, won a market valuation of around $7.6 billion in its stock market debut on Thursday as investors scrambled for a piece of the country's largest listing in three years. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

