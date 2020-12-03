Foreigners granted equal housing tax incentives
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Apartment complexes in Seoul. Korea Times file By Lee Kyung-min Foreigners with income earned in Korea will be able to seek greater deductions for monthly interest paid on mortgages, a measure that will help reduce housing costs for long-term residents and their families, a ruling party lawmaker said Thursday. This is in line with a previous ruling made by the Tax Tribunal which found that the law not granting foreigners who have lived in Korea for over five years the same benefits granted to Koreans undermines principles of equality, a decision that essentially recommended a...
