Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Massacre in Lagos: Nigerian Military Forced to Admit It Fired Live Rounds at Peaceful Protesters

WorldNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A Massacre in Lagos: Nigerian Military Forced to Admit It Fired Live Rounds at Peaceful ProtestersA CNN investigation has exposed the Nigerian Army’s role in a deadly attack on protesters in the capital city of Lagos in October, when soldiers opened fire on protesters gathered at Lekki toll gate, a key roadway and protest site. At least 12 people were killed in the massacre, which...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

Google Maps now lets you create Street View photos with just a phone

 Google Maps is getting a new update that lets you create Street View photos using just a phone. Android users with ARCore-compatible devices can now capture..
The Verge

The New ‘Nigerian Princes’ of hacking?

 BEC hacking is one of the most common types of cyber-attack and experts say Nigeria is its epicentre.
BBC News

End Sars protests: The Nigerian women leading the fight for change

 The feminists who were the backbone of the EndSars protests, which threaten Nigeria's status quo.
BBC News
Nigeria buries farmers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack [Video]

Nigeria buries farmers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:27Published

Lagos Lagos Metropolis in Nigeria

Nigerian minister says CNN should be sanctioned [Video]

Nigerian minister says CNN should be sanctioned

Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed has accused U.S. broadcaster CNN of using unverified footage and information from dubious sources in a report alleging that the country's military shot and killed protesters. CNN has defended its journalism. Nneka Chile reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump [Video]

Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump

At an upmarket restaurant in Lagos hangs a portrait of President Donald Trump in a gold-trimmed red agbada, a flowing robe worn by men in southwest Nigeria.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
'The torture was just too much': Lagos hearings [Video]

'The torture was just too much': Lagos hearings

A judicial panel investigating claims of police brutality and the shooting of protesters began hearing complaints in Lagos on Tuesday (October 27) in a nation on edge following its biggest upheaval in 20 years. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

Nigerian Army Nigerian Army Land warfare branch of Nigeria's military


Lekki Lekki City in Lagos State, Nigeria

Nigerian protesters run as gunfire rings out [Video]

Nigerian protesters run as gunfire rings out

Eyewitness footage captured protesters running from Lekki toll gate amid sounds of gunfire. Another video shot after nightfall showed people on a highway as more shots ring out.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting [Video]

Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting

Nigeria's Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday made an appeal for peace following the shooting of protesters by soldiers the previous evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses [Video]

Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses

Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

Guatemala: Hundreds of protesters storm Congress building [Video]

Guatemala: Hundreds of protesters storm Congress building

Protesters and police have clashed in Guatemala's capital after hundreds stormed the Congress building and set it on fire.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Waving flags, they sang Nigeria’s anthem. Then they were shot at [Video]

Waving flags, they sang Nigeria’s anthem. Then they were shot at

Peaceful protesters say they will not give up their fight against police brutality and injustice, even after Lagos attack that shocked the nation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:10Published
Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street [Video]

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

A Massacre in Lagos: Nigerian Military Forced to Admit It Fired Live Rounds at Peaceful Protesters

A Massacre in Lagos: Nigerian Military Forced to Admit It Fired Live Rounds at Peaceful Protesters A CNN investigation has exposed the Nigerian Army’s role in a deadly attack on protesters in the capital city of Lagos in October, when soldiers opened fire on...
WorldNews Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Nigeria: Nigerian Army Engages Religious Leaders On Insurgency Fight

 [Premium Times] The Nigerian army says the essence of the programme is to ensure that Nigerian youth are not brainwashed by the wicked and devilish teachings of...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Hindu

Catholic archbishop: Pray for priest kidnapped in Nigeria

 CNA Staff, Nov 27, 2020 / 08:20 am (CNA).- A Nigerian archbishop has asked for prayers for the safe release of a priest kidnapped in Abuja earlier this...
CNA Also reported by •allAfrica.com