A Massacre in Lagos: Nigerian Military Forced to Admit It Fired Live Rounds at Peaceful Protesters
A CNN investigation has exposed the Nigerian Army’s role in a deadly attack on protesters in the capital city of Lagos in October, when soldiers opened fire on protesters gathered at Lekki toll gate, a key roadway and protest site. At least 12 people were killed in the massacre, which...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa
Google Maps now lets you create Street View photos with just a phoneGoogle Maps is getting a new update that lets you create Street View photos using just a phone. Android users with ARCore-compatible devices can now capture..
The Verge
The New ‘Nigerian Princes’ of hacking?BEC hacking is one of the most common types of cyber-attack and experts say Nigeria is its epicentre.
BBC News
End Sars protests: The Nigerian women leading the fight for changeThe feminists who were the backbone of the EndSars protests, which threaten Nigeria's status quo.
BBC News
Nigeria buries farmers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:27Published
Lagos Metropolis in Nigeria
Nigerian minister says CNN should be sanctioned
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
'The torture was just too much': Lagos hearings
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56Published
Nigerian Army Land warfare branch of Nigeria's military
Lekki City in Lagos State, Nigeria
Nigerian protesters run as gunfire rings out
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources