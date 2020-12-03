Beyonce wishes Britney Spears a happy 39th birthday and fans are loving their unexpected friendship

Global  
 

Beyonce wishes Britney Spears a happy 39th birthday and fans are loving their unexpected friendshipBeyonce wished Britney Spears a happy birthday on her site Beyonce shared a sweet birthday message to Britney Spears on her official website, leaving fans obsessed with the duo’s unexpected friendship. Bey, 39, shared a baby photo of Britney for her 39th birthday, adding: ‘Happy Birthday Britney Spears’ in a banner at the top of her site to mark the occasion. While many wouldn’t have expected these two to have such a close friendship (a shout-out from Queen Bey is pretty huge), it turns out that Britney and Beyonce do in fact go way back. Both Britney and Beyonce spent the early 2000s shooting to the height of fame, and they even starred together on...
