Indian American teen Gitanjali Rao becomes TIME magazine's first ever 'Kid of the Year' 2020
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
In an interview with Angelina Jolie for TIME, 'Kid of the Year' 2020 Gitanjali Rao said she wants to inspire people to solve the world's problems.
