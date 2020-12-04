Global  
 

Indian American teen Gitanjali Rao becomes TIME magazine's first ever 'Kid of the Year' 2020

DNA Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
In an interview with Angelina Jolie for TIME, 'Kid of the Year' 2020 Gitanjali Rao said she wants to inspire people to solve the world's problems.
News video: Gitanjali Rao, 15-year-old Lone Tree girl, named TIME’s first-ever Kid of the Year

 The first-ever TIME Magazine Kid of the Year has been named, and she is a 15-year-old girl from Colorado.

Gitanjali Rao: Time Magazine names first 'Kid of the Year'

 The well-established American weekly magazine has made Indian-American teen inventor its first ever "Kid of the Year." The 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao amazed...
Deutsche Welle

15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao first-ever TIME 'Kid of the Year'

 15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao, a "brilliant" young scientist and inventor, has been named by TIME magazine as the first-ever 'Kid of the Year' for...
Mid-Day

Teen scientist selected as Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year"

 Gitanjali Rao, 15, has been named Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year." The teen scientist has been taking on some of the world's biggest problems,...
CBS News