Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccine

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera 01:26

 Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera. Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine. . All three of the former presidents have volunteered to receive their vaccines on camera once the...

Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

 Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate..
New Zealand Herald
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time [Video]

Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time

Dr. Fauci met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday. Fauci will continue in his role under the Biden administration at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci said they discussed “a variety of Covid-related topics.” Fauci said he has spoken previously with Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. Fauci added that his Thursday meeting will likely be the first of a series of transition meetings with the team.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

House Freedom Caucus members criticize AG Barr

 Attorney General William Barr is coming under criticism from members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who are demanding a full review of the presidential..
USATODAY.com

'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infection

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
SBS

12/03/20: Red and Blue

 CDC Director gives warning on rising COVID crisis; 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting virtual show
CBS News

Sydney COVID case likely infected at work

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
SBS

Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut corners

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in..
CBS News

Obama said “defund the police” is a bad slogan. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

 Obama’s critique of defunding aligns with his longtime messaging on policing. Former President Barack Obama is getting pushback from progressive leaders in his..
WorldNews

Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Three former presidents say they'd be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine publicly, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans..
WorldNews

Jobless claims decline as 712,000 Americans file for first-time unemployment benefits

 The Labor Department has released the latest jobs numbers, showing a slight decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment the last week in..
CBS News

Three Ex-US presidents pledge to film themselves getting Covid vaccine

 Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton want to promote public confidence in a vaccine's safety
BBC News

A Cat Is Said to Be Joining the Bidens in the White House

 The last cat to live in the White House, India, belonged to President George W. Bush.
NYTimes.com
Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls [Video]

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White House. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published

Harris Adds to a Diverse Staff Where a Majority, Like Their Boss, Are Women of Color

 Her chief of staff will be Tina Flournoy, who had the same job with President Bill Clinton after he left office.
NYTimes.com
Could Trump pardon his family - or himself? [Video]

Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final weeks in office. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:55Published

