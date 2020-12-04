Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearingJoe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate..
New Zealand Herald
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr
Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time
House Freedom Caucus members criticize AG BarrAttorney General William Barr is coming under criticism from members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who are demanding a full review of the presidential..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infectionNSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
SBS
12/03/20: Red and BlueCDC Director gives warning on rising COVID crisis; 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting virtual show
CBS News
Sydney COVID case likely infected at workNSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
SBS
Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut cornersDr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in..
CBS News
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Obama said “defund the police” is a bad slogan. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.Obama’s critique of defunding aligns with his longtime messaging on policing. Former President Barack Obama is getting pushback from progressive leaders in his..
WorldNews
Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidenceWASHINGTON (AP) — Three former presidents say they'd be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine publicly, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans..
WorldNews
Jobless claims decline as 712,000 Americans file for first-time unemployment benefitsThe Labor Department has released the latest jobs numbers, showing a slight decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment the last week in..
CBS News
Three Ex-US presidents pledge to film themselves getting Covid vaccineBarack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton want to promote public confidence in a vaccine's safety
BBC News
George W. Bush 43rd president of the United States
A Cat Is Said to Be Joining the Bidens in the White HouseThe last cat to live in the White House, India, belonged to President George W. Bush.
NYTimes.com
Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:23Published
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
Harris Adds to a Diverse Staff Where a Majority, Like Their Boss, Are Women of ColorHer chief of staff will be Tina Flournoy, who had the same job with President Bill Clinton after he left office.
NYTimes.com
Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:55Published
