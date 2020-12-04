Bath & Body Works' annual Candle Day sale returns Friday with $9.95 candles; lasts longer amid COVID-19
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Bath & Body Works' anticipated Candle Day sale is back with some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. It'll be a three-day sale in stores.
Bath & Body Works
