FBI searching for masked 'Too Tall Bandit' accused of robbing 16 banks in three states
His first alleged robbery was a bank in White House, Tennessee, in 2009. He has since robbed 10 banks in Tennessee, five in North Carolina and one in South Carolina.
South Carolina State of the United States of America
