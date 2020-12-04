Global  
 

FBI searching for masked 'Too Tall Bandit' accused of robbing 16 banks in three states

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
His first alleged robbery was a bank in White House, Tennessee, in 2009. He has since robbed 10 banks in Tennessee, five in North Carolina and one in South Carolina.
